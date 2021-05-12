Skip to main content

Middle EastChevron shuts down Tamar gas field off Israel coast in wake of unrest

Reuters
Chevron (CVX.N) has shut down the Tamar natural gas platform off the Israeli coast at the instruction of the country's energy ministry, the company said on Wednesday, following a wave of unrest in the region. read more

"In accordance with instructions received from the Ministry of Energy, we have shut-in and depressurised the Tamar Platform," Chevron said in a statement.

The second gas field Chevron operates in the region, Leviathan, continued to run normally and the company was "working with customers and the relevant regulatory bodies to ensure that natural gas supplies continue."

Middle East · 1:43 PM UTCSenior Hamas commander killed as Israel strikes Gaza, Palestinians fire rockets

Israel said it killed 16 members of the Hamas military wing in a Gaza air strike on Wednesday and Palestinian militants rained rockets into Israel as global concern mounted over their most intense hostilities in years.

