Middle EastChina calls for restraint after Israel-Palestinian clashes

Reuters
China's special envoy on the Middle East, Zhai Jun, on Wednesday expressed "deep concern" over escalating clashes between Palestinians and Israel and urged all parties to exercise restraint to avoid further casualties.

In a meeting with Arab envoys and the chief representative of the Arab League in China, Zhai said Beijing would continue to push the U.N. Security Council to take action on the situation in East Jerusalem as soon as possible, according to a foreign ministry statement.

