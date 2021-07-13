Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China

China reports 29 new coronavirus cases for July 12 vs 27 a day ago

Passengers wearing protective suits (PPE) line up to board their plane for an international flight at Hong Kong airport amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), China July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China reported on Tuesday 29 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 12, up from 27 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new infections, two were locally transmitted, one in Jiangsu province and the other in Yunnan, the health authority said. That compares with nine local cases a day earlier.

China reported 22 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, up from 15 a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported.

As of July 12, mainland China had recorded 92,095 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Reporting by Ryan Woo and Colin Qian; Editing by Kim Coghill

