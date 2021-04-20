Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Chinese internet giant Alibaba invested $350 million in Turkish e-commerce firm Trendyol in a capital increase, according to an entry in the country's trade registry.

Trendyol, one of Turkey's best known e-commerce platforms, has drawn backing from foreign investors and holds a leading position in Turkey's fragmented e-commerce market.

Alibaba, which purchased Trendyol in 2018, increased its stake to 86.5% after the transaction according to the registry.

Trendyol declined to comment.

