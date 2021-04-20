The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Chinese internet giant Alibaba invested $350 million in Turkish e-commerce firm Trendyol in a capital increase, according to an entry in the country's trade registry.

Trendyol, one of Turkey's best known e-commerce platforms, has drawn backing from foreign investors and holds a leading position in Turkey's fragmented e-commerce market.

Alibaba, which purchased Trendyol in 2018, increased its stake to 86.5% after the transaction according to the registry.

Trendyol declined to comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.