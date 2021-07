BAGHDAD, July 13 (Reuters) - Iraq has picked China's state-run CNCEC to build an oil refinery at the port of Fao on the Gulf, the oil ministry said on Tuesday.

The refinery in Fao will have a 300,000 barrel-per-day capacity and will include a petrochemical plant, the ministry added in a statement

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed

