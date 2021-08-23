Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China's CNPC secures 51 bcm of Turkmen gas in new deal, says source

ASHGABAT, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Chinese state energy firm CNPC will receive up to 51 billion cubic metres of gas from Turkmenistan in exchange for helping the Central Asian nation boost output at its giant Galkynysh field, a source familiar with the plans said on Monday.

A launch ceremony for the project was held on Monday, according to the source, who said CNPC would set up three new wells at the field, each producing about 3 million cubic metres a day, over the next 30 months.

In exchange, it will receive 17 bcm of gas a year.

CNPC could not immediately be reached for comment.

China is already the main market for Turkmen gas, although the former Soviet republic also sells limited volumes to Russia and is working on a pipeline that would ship its gas to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

Reporting by Marat Gurt; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Edmund Blair

