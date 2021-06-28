Chinese export insurer chose DIFC for first office in Middle East

DUBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - China Export and Credit Insurance Corp (SINOSURE) has chosen

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)as the location for its first office in the Middle East, the Dubai Media Office said on Monday.

SINOSURE is a state-funded and policy-oriented insurance company established to promote China's foreign economic, trade development and cooperation on a non-profit basis.

SINOSURE aims to further support China's national Belt and Road initiative, and other interests, as well as promoting the development of China’s foreign trade and investment, the statement said.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kim Coghill

