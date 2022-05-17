Clashes break out in Libyan capital

TUNIS, May 17 (Reuters) - Clashes broke out in Libya's capital early on Tuesday after the parliament-backed prime minister, Fathi Bashagha, entered Tripoli despite a rival government refusing to cede power, a politician and an armed group commander said.

Video clips posted online that Reuters could not immediately verify showed fighters in areas of central Tripoli and around the port with the sound of automatic gunfire.

