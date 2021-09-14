Skip to main content

Middle East

Construction tech firm Versatile raises $80 million

1 minute read

JERUSALEM, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Construction technology company Versatile said on Tuesday it raised $80 million in a private funding round led by venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners and joined by technology investment firm Tiger Global.

Versatile developed a product that is mounted under the hook of a crane and collects data at the jobsite, including information on materials, construction progress and how the crane is being used.

Since launched in 2019, the product has been adopted by over 40% of the leading general contractors in North America, Versatile said.

The new funds, it said, will be used to support growth and expand service to insurers.

The company is based in the United States with research and development centered in Israel.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 11:44 AM UTC

Syria violence worsening, not safe for refugee return, UN investigators say

Syria is still unsafe for the return of refugees a decade after its conflict began, U.N. war crimes investigators said on Tuesday, documenting worsening violence and rights violations including arbitrary detention by government forces.

Middle East
UAE seeks $1 trillion in economic activity with Israel by 2031
Middle East
Putin meets Assad, takes swipe at US and Turkish forces in Syria
Middle East
Lebanon to sign contract for central bank forensic audit in days
Middle East
Israeli court petitioned over suspected kidnapping of Italy cable crash survivor - Israeli TV

The family of the only survivor of an Italian cable car disaster, a six-year old boy, petitioned a Tel Aviv court on Tuesday for his return after his grandfather took him to Israel in a suspected kidnapping, an Israeli TV channel said.