Coordinator of Iran nuclear talks expects deal at next round

Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS), Enrique Mora, walks in front of a hotel where a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is held, in Vienna, Austria, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

The European Union envoy coordinating talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal believes an agreement will be reached at the next round starting next week, he said on Wednesday as the talks adjourned.

"I am sure that the next round will be the one in which we will finally get a deal," Enrique Mora, the talks' chief coordinator, told reporters after a meeting of the remaining parties to the deal.

