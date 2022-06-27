Iran says Saudi Arabia wants to resume diplomatic talks with Tehran

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

DUBAI, June 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia wants to resume diplomatic talks with Tehran, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a news conference on Monday a day after Iraq's prime minister pushed for a revival of talks between the regional rivals.

Iran and Saudi Arabia, the leading Shi'ite and Sunni Muslim powers in the Middle East, severed ties in 2016, with both parties backing allies fighting proxy wars across the region, from Yemen to Syria and elsewhere.

The fifth round of talks between the regional rivals were held in April.

