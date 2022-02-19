'Critical' for investment to flow to lowest-cost, lowest-carbon energy - UAE

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Group CEO poses during the interview at the Panorama Digital Command Centre at the ADNOC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, UAE December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Feb 19 (Reuters) - It is critical to ensure investment flows to the lowest-cost, lowest-carbon oil and gas resources, UAE Industry Minister Sultan al-Jaber said at the Munich Security Conference, the state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

The world will need to continue using all energy options for a long time, said al-Jaber, who is also the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) chief executive officer and UAE special envoy for climate.

"We should acknowledge that the energy transition is exactly that: a transition, and transitions take time," he said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.