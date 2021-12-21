Crypto exchange Binance signs agreement with Dubai World Trade Centre

Biance app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

DUBAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance on Tuesday said it has signed a cooperation agreement with Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA), which is working to establish an international virtual asset ecosystem.

The Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on Monday said it will become a crypto zone and regulator for cryptocurrencies and other virtual assets, part of efforts by the United Arab Emirates to attract new business as regional economic competition heats up. read more

Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Tom Wilson Editing by David Goodman

