1 minute read
Cyprus cabinet approves plan for issue of green bond -finance ministry
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NICOSIA, April 7 (Reuters) - Cyprus's cabinet on Thursday approved plans for the republic's first green bond issue, the finance ministry said.
No further details were immediately available. A finance ministry statement said the choice of financing tool underscored the Cypriot commitment to environmental matters and the transition of the island to a greener economy.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Michele Kambas Editing by Mark Heinrich
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.