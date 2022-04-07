Cyprus cabinet approves plan for issue of green bond -finance ministry

NICOSIA, April 7 (Reuters) - Cyprus's cabinet on Thursday approved plans for the republic's first green bond issue, the finance ministry said.

No further details were immediately available. A finance ministry statement said the choice of financing tool underscored the Cypriot commitment to environmental matters and the transition of the island to a greener economy.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michele Kambas Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.