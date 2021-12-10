Middle East
Cyprus detects first cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant
1 minute read
NICOSIA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Cyprus has detected its first cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, its health ministry said on Friday.
It said three cases were isolated in the southern city of Limassol following specialised tests by Cyprus's Institute of Neurology and Genetics.
None of those who tested positive required hospitalisation, the health ministry said. They individuals had recently travelled from abroad.
Reporting By Michele Kambas
