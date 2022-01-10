Cyprus picks veteran as foreign minister after incumbent bows out

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades (L), Council of Europe Secretary General Thorbjorn Jagland (R) and and Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides are seen before a Session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in Nicosia, Cyprus May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou/File Photo

NICOSIA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Cyprus will appoint veteran politician Ioannis Kasoulides as its new foreign minister, replacing Nikos Christodoulides who has resigned his post, the president's office said on Monday.

Kasoulides, who held the foreign ministry portfolio under two different presidents, will take up his duties on Tuesday, a statement from the office of President Nicos Anastasiades said.

Christodoulides announced his resignation on Sunday in an internal power struggle within the ruling right-wing Democratic Rally party over their choice of candidate for presidential elections next year. read more

A career diplomat, Christodoulides has not ruled out running for president. Averof Neophytou, the head of the Rally party, formally submitted his candidacy for his party's nomination on Monday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Michele Kambas Editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.