Davos 2023: Saudi Arabia changing no-strings aid, finance minister says















DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday the kingdom is changing the way it provides assistance to allies, shifting from previously giving direct grants and deposits unconditionally.

"We used to give direct grants and deposits without strings attached and we are changing that," Mohammed al-Jadaan said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, adding Saudi Arabia was encouraging countries in the region to make reforms.

"We need to see reforms. We are taxing our people, we are expecting also others to do the same, to do their efforts. We want to help but we want you also to do your part."

Reporting by Yousef Saba in Dubai and Maha El Dahan in Davos; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel











