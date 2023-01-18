Davos 2023:Saudi FM sees progress on Yemen, stresses need to reinstate truce















DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Wednesday progress was being made towards ending the Yemen war, in which Riyadh leads a military coalition, but more work was needed, including reinstating a truce and transitioning to a permanent ceasefire.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, speaking on a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, said the eight-year conflict would only be resolved through a political settlement.

The United Nations envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, speaking on the same panel, said ending the war "will not be easy" and mistrust remains, but that serious steps have been taken recently.

Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous Editing by Gareth Jones











