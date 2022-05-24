DAVOS Iraqi Kurdish leader says rejects federal court oil and gas ruling

Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani reacts during his meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (unseen) inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain April 19, 2022. Daniel Leal/Pool via REUTERS

DUBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Tuesday that the semi-autonomous region rejected a federal court ruling on its oil and gas activities as "political" and not constitutional.

Iraq's federal court has deemed an oil and gas law regulating the oil industry in Iraqi Kurdistan unconstitutional and demanded that Kurdish authorities hand over their crude supplies.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli in Dubai; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.