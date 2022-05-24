1 minute read
DAVOS Iraqi Kurdish leader says rejects federal court oil and gas ruling
DUBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Tuesday that the semi-autonomous region rejected a federal court ruling on its oil and gas activities as "political" and not constitutional.
Iraq's federal court has deemed an oil and gas law regulating the oil industry in Iraqi Kurdistan unconstitutional and demanded that Kurdish authorities hand over their crude supplies.
