Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

De facto UAE leader visits Saudi crown prince amid tensions

2 minute read

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan receives Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates November 27, 2019. WAM/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' de facto ruler held talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Monday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at a time of tensions between the two Gulf allies that led this month to an open standoff over oil policy.

"My brother Mohammed bin Salman and I discussed ways to further deepen the fraternal bond and strategic cooperation between our nations. The partnership between the UAE and Saudi Arabia continues to be strong and prosperous," Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan tweeted.

A public dispute between the two states this month disrupted policy setting by OPEC+, an oil producers' group that comprises OPEC and a number of allies. On Sunday, OPEC+ secured agreement to boost oil supplies after the two Gulf producers reached an understanding. read more

Analysts say increasing economic competition is laying bare differences between Saudi Arabia and the UAE as the kingdom tries to challenge its smaller neighbour's dominance as the region's business, trade and tourism hub.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 10:11 AM UTCIsraeli firm's spyware used to target journalists' cell phones - reports

An Israeli company's spyware was used in attempted and successful hacks of 37 smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and human rights activists around the world, according to an investigation by 17 media organizations published on Sunday.

Middle EastImmunised pilgrims gather for haj as COVID restrictions limit numbers
Middle EastBiden to host Jordan's King Abdullah for broad array of Middle East talks
Middle EastMasked haj pilgrims on Mount Arafat pray for COVID-free world
Middle EastDe facto UAE leader visits Saudi crown prince amid tensions