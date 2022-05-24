Deans of Tunisian law faculties refuse membership on committee for new constitution

TUNIS, May 24 (Reuters) - Deans of Tunisian faculties of law and political science refused on Tuesday to be members of the advisory committee for drafting a new constitution that President Kais Saied named last week, they said in statement.

Last week, Saied named Sadok Belaid, a veteran law professor, to head the committee that included law and political science deans to draft a new constitution, excluding political parties from the process.

Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese

