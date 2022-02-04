Death of ISIS leader Quraishi as 'milestone', U.S. in touch with anti-ISIS partners - official

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The United States has been in touch with all its partners in the counter-ISIS coalition since Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi blew himself up during a U.S. raid, a senior White House official said on Thursday.

"It's a milestone for Haji Abdullah no longer to be walking the face of the earth," the official told reporters, using the ISIS leader's nickname.

He said the United States, the Iraqi government and other coalition partners were resolved to continue fighting ISIS and the threat to their homelands.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler

