Death toll from Lebanon migrant boat climbs to 61, minister says
BEIRUT, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Syrian authorities have recovered the bodies of at least 61 people who were aboard a migrant boat that sank off the Syrian coast after sailing from Lebanon earlier this week, Lebanese transport minister Ali Hamiye said on Friday.
Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alex Richardson
