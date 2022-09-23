Death toll from Lebanon migrant boat climbs to 61, minister says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BEIRUT, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Syrian authorities have recovered the bodies of at least 61 people who were aboard a migrant boat that sank off the Syrian coast after sailing from Lebanon earlier this week, Lebanese transport minister Ali Hamiye said on Friday.

Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alex Richardson

