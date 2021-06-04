Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Decision to remove candidates from Iran election to be reviewed

A general view of the Iranian parliament in Tehran, Iran June 25, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/West Asia News Agency via REUTERS.

Iran’s Guardian Council said on Friday that the vetting body will soon announce a review of candidates barred from this month’s presidential vote following the Supreme Leader’s intervention.

“The orders of the Supreme Leader are final and his ruling must be obeyed. The Guardian Council will soon announce its opinion, acknowledging that it is not immune to error,” council spokesman Abbas Ali Kadkhodai said in a tweet.

