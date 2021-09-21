Middle East
Diesel tankers brought by Hezbollah from Iran heading towards Lebanon -Al Mayadeen TV
CAIRO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Lebanese pro-Iranian TV channel Al Mayadeen said on Tuesday that a convoy of diesel tankers brought by Hezbollah from Iran crossed the Syrian border towards Lebanon.
The Iran-aligned group says the shipments should ease a crippling energy crisis in Lebanon, while Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Iranian fuel shipments constitute a breach of Lebanon's sovereignty.
Both Syria and Iran are under U.S. sanctions.
