Skip to main content

Middle East

Diesel tankers brought by Hezbollah from Iran heading towards Lebanon -Al Mayadeen TV

1 minute read

CAIRO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Lebanese pro-Iranian TV channel Al Mayadeen said on Tuesday that a convoy of diesel tankers brought by Hezbollah from Iran crossed the Syrian border towards Lebanon.

The Iran-aligned group says the shipments should ease a crippling energy crisis in Lebanon, while Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Iranian fuel shipments constitute a breach of Lebanon's sovereignty.

Both Syria and Iran are under U.S. sanctions.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 6:32 PM UTC

Iran wants resumption of nuclear talks that leads to lifting U.S. sanctions -Raisi

Iran wants a resumption of nuclear talks with world powers to lead to the removal of U.S. sanctions, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told the annual U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday in a pre-recorded address.

Middle East
Egypt's former military ruler Tantawi, key figure in 2011, dies at 85
Middle East
OPEC+ struggles to pump more oil to meet rising demand
Middle East
Houthis rally in north Yemen as their fighters push south
Middle East
As tensions ease, Turkey says talks to UAE on energy investment