Diesel tankers brought by Hezbollah from Iran heading towards Lebanon -Al Mayadeen TV

CAIRO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Lebanese pro-Iranian TV channel Al Mayadeen said on Tuesday that a convoy of diesel tankers brought by Hezbollah from Iran crossed the Syrian border towards Lebanon.

The Iran-aligned group says the shipments should ease a crippling energy crisis in Lebanon, while Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Iranian fuel shipments constitute a breach of Lebanon's sovereignty.

Both Syria and Iran are under U.S. sanctions.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.