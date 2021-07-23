Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Dollar eases amid recovery in risk appetite with Fed meeting in focus

3 minute read
1/2

A U.S. one dollar banknote is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files

  • Most majors set to end week flat as COVID-19 fears abate
  • Euro weaker after ECB pledges low rates for longer
  • Aussie set for fourth weekly slide as lockdowns weigh

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - The dollar was set to end the week close to where it started following a roller-coaster week in which currencies were tossed around by shifting risk appetite, with the market's focus now shifting to next week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

The dollar index is on track to advance 0.1% for the week, having barely budged overnight to stand at 92.782 in Asia on Friday.

That was, however, off the 3-1/2-month high of 93.194 hit on Wednesday as strong Wall Street earnings helped investors regain some of the confidence lost to earlier worries the Delta variant of the coronavirus could derail the global recovery.

The safe-harbour yen weakened less than 0.1% during the week to trade at 110.135.

Meanwhile, the euro was 0.2% lower over the period at $1.1779 after the European Central Bank pledged to keep interest rates at record lows for even longer, as widely expected.

The uptrend in the dollar index is "showing tentative signs" of stalling around 93.0, "but its overall resilience regardless of the shifting risk mood and the ECB's shift to a more structurally dovish policy stance suggest retracements will likely be limited to the 91.5-92.0 zone," Westpac strategists wrote in a client note.

"The U.S. is better positioned than others to withstand the spread of the delta variant thanks to its earlier strong vaccination drive."

The British pound recovered from losses as steep as 1.3% for the week to trade about 0.1% higher at $1.37755, buoyed by the recovery in risk sentiment even with COVID-19 cases broadly on the rise.

However, Australia's dollar - often viewed as a proxy for risk appetite - was still headed for a 0.2% drop, which would be a fourth straight weekly decline.

With half the Australian population languishing under lockdown, economists speculate the country's central bank could increase stimulus rather than decreasing it at its next policy meeting.

"The balance of risks point to more weakness in AUD in the near term," Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso wrote in a client note.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0115 GMT

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · July 22, 2021 · 7:43 PM UTCEx-UN rights boss to head probe into Israel, Hamas alleged crimes

Former United Nations human rights chief Navi Pillay will head an international commission of inquiry into alleged crimes committed during the latest conflict between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza, the U.N.'s Human Rights Council said in a statement on Thursday.

Middle EastTurkey's coronavirus cases back up to mid-May levels
Middle EastNMC founder sues EY, banks and execs for $8 bln over alleged fraud
Middle EastIsrael to reimpose coronavirus 'Green Pass' as Delta variant hits
Middle EastOil slips but heads for steady week on supply tightness