DP World reveiewing operations in Russia, spokesperson says

DUBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Global port operator DP World (DPWRD.UL) said on Monday that it was reviewing its operations in Russia as the West imposes sanctions designed to squeeze Russia's economy after its invasion of Ukraine.

The Dubai state-owned company said it would continue to operate in Russia for the time being and declined to comment on what impact the sanctions would have on its business

The company's spokesperson added that operations in Ukraine have temporarily been suspended given the present circumstances.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.