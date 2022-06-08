Drone attack targets U.S. Consulate in Iraq's Erbil -security source

ERBIL, June 8 (Reuters) - A drone attack targeted the U.S. Consulate in Iraq's northern city of Erbil on Wednesday, a security source told Reuters.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or major damage.

