1 minute read
Drone attack targets U.S. Consulate in Iraq's Erbil -security source
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
ERBIL, June 8 (Reuters) - A drone attack targeted the U.S. Consulate in Iraq's northern city of Erbil on Wednesday, a security source told Reuters.
There were no immediate reports of any casualties or major damage.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ali Sultan; Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.