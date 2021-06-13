Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Drone falls on school in Saudi Aseer province, no injuries - state media

A drone rigged with explosives fell on a school in Saudi Arabia's Aseer province on Sunday, Saudi state TV and state news agency (SPA) said, adding no injuries were reported.

The agency said civil defence authorities had received a report that a projectile launched from Yemen by the Houthi movement had fallen on a school in Aseer. The projectile turned out to be a drone, the agency reported, citing the Aseer civil defence directorate.

