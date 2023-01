Jan 20 (Reuters) - Three drones targeted a U.S. base in Syria's Al-Tanf region on Friday but no American troops were injured, the U.S. military said in a statement.

U.S. Central Command said two of the drones were shot down while the remaining drone hit the compound, injuring two members of the Syrian Free Army forces.

Reporting by Idrees Ali Editing by Mark Heinrich











