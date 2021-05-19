Mizrahi Tefahot (MZTF.TA), Israel's third-largest bank, reported a higher-than-expected 89% jump in first-quarter profit that was boosted by a steep drop in loan default provisions and the acquisition of smaller rival Union Bank.

Mizrahi said on Wednesday it earned 676 million shekels ($207 million) in the January-March period, up from 357 million a year earlier and above a forecast of 546 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Mizrahi, Israel's largest mortgage lender, said it has been able to start unwinding large default provisions made in 2020 in the wake of an economic recovery in Israel stemming from a successful COVID-19 vaccination roll-out and sharp drop in virus infections.

"In the first quarter of this year total expenses with respect to credit losses were more moderate, with gradual attribution of the group-based provision to specific areas and borrowers," said CEO Moshe Lari.

The bank's credit loss provision slid to 13 million shekels from 345 million. Net interest income before credit losses rose 33.2% to 1.88 billion shekels.

Mizrahi's Tier 1 ratio of capital to risk components, a key measure of financial strength, rose to 10.15% in the quarter from 9.89% a year earlier.

Mizrahi last month unveiled a five-year strategic plan in which it aims to raise its market share in Israel's banking system to 24%, increase dividend payouts and expand its presence in Los Angeles and London.

($1 = 3.2630 shekels)

