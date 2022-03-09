Dubai adopts first law governing virtual assets - ruler

Prime Minister and Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum attends the Global Women's Forum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

DUBAI, March 9 (Reuters) - Dubai adopted its first law governing virtual assets, its ruler Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid said on Wednesday on his Twitter account.

Dubai has also established an independent authority to oversee the development of the business environment for virtual assets in terms of regulation, licensing and governance, he added.

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Writing by Nadine Awadalla

