Dubai adopts first law governing virtual assets - ruler
DUBAI, March 9 (Reuters) - Dubai adopted its first law governing virtual assets, its ruler Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid said on Wednesday on his Twitter account.
Dubai has also established an independent authority to oversee the development of the business environment for virtual assets in terms of regulation, licensing and governance, he added.
Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Jon Boyle
