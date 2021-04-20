Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Middle EastDubai Aerospace orders 15 Boeing 737 MAX jets

Reuters
1 minute read

A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft bearing the logo of flydubai is parked at a Boeing production facility in Renton, Washington, U.S. March 11, 2019. REUTERS/David Ryder/File Photo

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), one of the world's biggest leasing companies, on Tuesday announced an order for 15 Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX 8 jets worth $1.8 billion at list prices.

The order signals a further show of confidence in the narrow-body jet, which had its nearly two-year safety ban in the United States lifted late last year. The United Arab Emirates lifted their ban this year.

"We are confident in the success of these aircraft as domestic and regional air travel is seeing strong signs of recovery," DAE CEO Firoz Tarapore said in a statement.

The 737 MAX jets were grounded globally following fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 12:53 AM UTCSome progress in nuclear talks, interim deal possible -Iranian officials

Iran and world powers have made some progress on how to revive the 2015 nuclear accord later abandoned by the United States, and an interim deal could be a way to gain time for a lasting settlement, Iranian officials said on Monday.

Middle EastIran, IAEA start talks on unexplained uranium traces
Middle EastIsrael's Netanyahu loses vote on key parliamentary committee
Middle EastUAE central bank extends some stimulus measures until mid-2022
Middle EastMIDEAST STOCKS Ex-dividend stocks hit Dubai as Gulf markets mixed