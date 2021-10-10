Dubai announces PPP projects worth nearly $7 bln

DUBAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The government of Dubai on Sunday announced a diversified portfolio of public-private partnership (PPP) projects worth more than 25 billion dirhams ($6.81 billion).

The investments, announced at a PPP conference held in the regional tourism and business hub, include seven urban development projects worth 22.58 billion dirhams, 14 road and transport projects worth 2.39 billion dirhams and eight projects in health and safety at 526 million dirhams.

($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Yousef Saba Editing by David Goodman

