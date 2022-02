Dubai civil defence bring under control "small fire" in warehouse - media office

DUBAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Dubai's civil defence brought under control on Thursday a "small fire" in a warehouse for building materials in the Al-Khabaisi area in Deira, the Dubai government media office said on Twitter.

No casualties have been reported, the media office added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, Writing by Lina Najem, Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.