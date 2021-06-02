Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Dubai developer Emaar hires banks for dollar sukuk sale -sources

Yousef Saba
2 minute read

The logo of Dubai's Emaar Properties on a building under construction in Dubai, UAE, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

Dubai real estate company Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) has hired banks for issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bonds, or sukuk, as soon as next week, two sources close to the matter said without disclosing how much it aims to raise.

The builder of the world's tallest building, Dubai's Burj Khalifa, last issued international bonds in 2019, raising $500 million via sukuk.

Emaar did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

S&P Global Ratings downgraded Emaar to a BB+ "junk" rating last July as the real estate and retail sectors were slammed by the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions.

The 10-year sukuk issued in 2019 at a rate of 3.875% traded at 101.3 cents on the dollar on Wednesday, data from Refinitiv's Tradeweb showed.

Emaar, which is 29.22% owned by state fund Investment Corporation of Dubai, last month reported an 8% rise in first-quarter net profit to 657 million dirhams ($178.88 million), which founder Mohamed Alabbar said was "comparable" with pre-pandemic results in 2019.

The company and its subsidiaries have outstanding debt of $817.25 million, Refinitiv data shows.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 10:40 AM UTCIsrael’s Lapid enlists Gantz, moves closer to unseating Netanyahu

Israel's opposition leader moved closer to unseating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday and forming a new government after agreeing terms with several parties including one led by Defence Minister Benny Gantz, a spokesman said.

Middle EastIran nuclear deal parties to wrap up latest round of talks in Vienna
Middle EastAnalysis: Investor magnet Israel tarnished by Palestinian conflict, but pull still strong
Middle EastAnalysis: Investors forgiving as Oman's austerity drive hits bumps in the road
Middle EastIsrael sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases