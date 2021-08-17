Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Dubai district cooling firm Tabreed divests stake in Qatari joint venture

1 minute read

Labourers walk past a Tabreed building in Dubai March 8, 2010. Tabreed, the Middle East's largest district cooling firm, will get a $354 million bailout from Abu Dhabi after it unveiled a loss for 2009 and said it needed to recapitalise. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh (UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Tags: BUSINESS)

DUBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Dubai district cooling firm Tabreed (TABR.DU) has divested its stake in joint venture firm Qatar Cool via a sale to United Development Company (UDCD.QA) , the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

District cooling firms deliver chilled water via insulated pipes to offices, as well as industrial and residential buildings.

Tabreed sold its 44% stake 417 million dirhams ($113.54 million), it said in a regulatory filing published on the Dubai bourse.

Tabreed said the assets are in a non-core market for the company and that "the proceeds will be used to further finance growth of Tabreed's portfolio in key markets".

They consist of cooling plants and the associated network in Qatar, which provide chilled water services to residential, commercial, retail and other real estate assets.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Jason Neely

