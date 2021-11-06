Dubai eyes attracting 25 million tourists in 2025 - official

People have their pictures taken near an Emaar sign outside the Dubai Mall March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Nov 6 (REUTERS) - Dubai plans to merge the departments of economy and tourism and hopes to attract 25 million tourists in 2025, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai's Crown Prince, said on Twitter on Saturday.

Sheikh Hamdan added that Helal Al Marri will be appointed as a general director of the new department.

Reporting by Moataz Abdelrahiem; Editing by Giles Elgood

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.