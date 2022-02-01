Dubai government to consider decreasing government fees on commercial activities

DUBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Government of Dubai's Department of Finance will consider reducing government fees on commercial activities following the introduction of a federal corporate tax on business profits, Dubai's media office said on Tuesday, citing the DOF Director General Abdulrahman al-Saleh.

The United Arab Emirates' Finance Ministry announced its plan to introduce a federal corporate tax on business profits on Monday for the first time starting from June 1, 2023, although it kept the rate low, at 9%, to maintain its attractivesness for businesses.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Alison Williams

