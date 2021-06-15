Dubai Islamic Bank gives initial guidance for 5-yr dollar sukuk - document

People walk past a branch of Dubai Islamic Bank on Baniyas Road in Dubai February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro

Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU), the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, gave initial price guidance of around 135 basis points over mid-swaps for five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU), Emirates NBD Capital (ENBD.DU), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD), HSBC (HSBA.L), KFH Capital (KFH.KW), Standard Chartered (STAN.L) and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector are arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Tuesday, the document from one of the banks showed.

