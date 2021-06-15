Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Dubai Islamic Bank gives initial guidance for 5-yr dollar sukuk - document

2 minute read

People walk past a branch of Dubai Islamic Bank on Baniyas Road in Dubai February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro

Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU), the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, gave initial price guidance of around 135 basis points over mid-swaps for five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU), Emirates NBD Capital (ENBD.DU), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD), HSBC (HSBA.L), KFH Capital (KFH.KW), Standard Chartered (STAN.L) and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector are arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Tuesday, the document from one of the banks showed.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 4:56 AM UTCIsraeli nationalists to march in East Jerusalem, Palestinians plan 'Day of Rage'

Far-right Israeli groups will march in East Jerusalem on Tuesday in a flag-waving procession that risks igniting tensions with Palestinians in the contested city and rekindling violence between Israel and Gaza militants.

Middle EastBiden, Erdogan upbeat about ties but disclose no breakthrough
Middle EastAnalysis: DAMAC delisting plan piles pressure on shrinking Dubai market
Middle EastEgypt upholds death sentence for 12 senior Muslim Brotherhood figures
Middle EastExplainer: Who's who in Israel's new patchwork coalition government