Middle East

Dubai offers Pfizer vaccine to 12-15 year olds

A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Dubai, the second-largest member of the United Arab Emirates federation, has started offering the Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccine to 12-15 year olds, the government media office said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The Reuters COVID-19 tracker shows that the UAE has among the world's highest immunisation rates, with about two thirds of its population having taken two doses of the Pfizer-BioNtTech, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca or Sputnik V vaccines.

