Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Dubai plane leasing firm gives initial guidance for 3-yr bonds - document

3 minute read

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), one of the world's biggest aircraft leasing companies, gave initial price guidance of around 175 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries for three-year unsecured U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), Emirates NBD Capital (ENBD.DU), Fifth Third Securities (FITB.O), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD), Goldman Sachs International (GS.N), JPMorgan (JPM.N), HSBC (HSBA.L), Mizuho Securities (8411.T), Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Natixis (CNAT.PA) and Trust Securities (TFC.N) are arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Tuesday, the document from one of the banks showed.

DAE, owned by the Dubai government's main investment arm the Investment Corporation of Dubai, also hired Bank ABC, Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD.DU), Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Gulf International Bank as co-managers. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 4:56 AM UTCIsraeli nationalists to march in East Jerusalem, Palestinians plan 'Day of Rage'

Far-right Israeli groups will march in East Jerusalem on Tuesday in a flag-waving procession that risks igniting tensions with Palestinians in the contested city and rekindling violence between Israel and Gaza militants.

Middle EastBiden, Erdogan upbeat about ties but disclose no breakthrough
Middle EastAnalysis: DAMAC delisting plan piles pressure on shrinking Dubai market
Middle EastEgypt upholds death sentence for 12 senior Muslim Brotherhood figures
Middle EastExplainer: Who's who in Israel's new patchwork coalition government