DUBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Dubai police said on Thursday that they have uncovered 58 million dirhams (around $15.8 million) worth of captagon pills hidden in a shipment of lemons in a drug bust and arrested four Arabs.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Alison Williams

