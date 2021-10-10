Skip to main content

Middle East

Dubai police seize cocaine worth $136 mln

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Dubai police seized 500 kilograms of pure cocaine worth more than 500 million dirhams ($136 million) in a drugs raid, Dubai's media office said on Sunday.

The police arrested one person of Middle-Eastern origins, who was operating as an intermediary for an international drug syndicate, the media office added.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

