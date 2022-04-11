Dubai rises ahead of DEWA IPO, Egypt ends lower

An investor monitors a screen displaying stock information at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange June 25, 2014.

April 11 (Reuters) - Dubai's main index surged over 1% on Monday amid high expectations for state utility Dubai Electricity and Water Authority's (DEWA) initial public offering, while sentiment was muted in Egypt after inflation surged.

DEWA, likely to begin trading on Tuesday, is set to raise 22.32 billion dirhams ($6.1 billion) in the Gulf's biggest IPO since Saudi Aramco's record deal in 2019. read more

"The launch could reinvigorate trading volumes as demand for the stock is still high," said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist – MENA at Exness.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) ended up 1.3%, posting its best day in two weeks. Air Arabia (AIRA.DU) drove the gains and ended up nearly 9%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) dropped 1.6% in its sixth straight session of losses.

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation accelerated in March to 10.5%, its highest in nearly three years, as commodity shortages drove price increases in the region. read more

Financials dragged the index, and only five stocks ended marginally higher.

The Qatari index (.QSI) extended gains to over 3% from the previous session to hit a record high, before paring the gains to end 0.1% higher.

Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA) rose 3.4% after it posted a 9% rise in quarterly profit. read more

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) closed 0.7% up.

Shares of Saudi Basic Industries (2010.SE), Northern Region Cement Company (3004.SE) and Saudi Cement Company (3030.SE) fell between 2% and 4% as these stocks began trading ex-dividend.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.FTFADGI) rose 0.7%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.