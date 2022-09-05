Dubai road-toll operator Salik to pay first dividend for H2/22 by April 2023

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Dubai road-toll operator Salik intends to pay dividends every April and October, an Intention To Float (ITF) document seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

Salik, which was converted into a private joint stock company in June, expects to pay its first dividend for the second half of 2022 by April 2023, and would pay 100% of its net profit after keeping aside statutory reserves set by law according to the ITF.

Salik also expects to pay 100% of its net profit available for distribution as dividends from 2023 onwards.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Hugh Lawson

