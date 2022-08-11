Dubai ruler becomes second largest investor in developer Emaar

The logo of Dubai's Emaar Properties is seen on a building in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

DUBAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Dubai's Emaar Properties said on Thursday it had signed a deal with Dubai Holding, the investment vehicle of Dubai's ruler, to acquire shares in their joint venture project for 7.5 billion dirham ($2. billion) in cash and Emaar shares.

Following the transaction for the "Dubai Creek Harbour" development, Dubai Holding would be Emaar's second biggest shareholder, Emaar said in a statement.

The 7.5 billion dirhams in cash and Emaar shares would be paid equally, Emaar said.

($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.