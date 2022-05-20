Dubai ruler dissolves Dubai World financial disputes tribunal

Prime Minister and Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum attends the Global Women's Forum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

DUBAI, May 20 (Reuters) - Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Friday he had issued a decree dissolving a tribunal hearing disputes related to Dubai World, the state conglomerate that was at the centre of Dubai's debt crisis more than a decade ago.

Dubai World, which restructured $23.5 billion in debt after the global financial crisis, said in June 2020 it had made a final payment to creditors of $8.2 billion.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, said in a statement on his website the tribunal would continue to review pending cases and claims until Dec. 13.

All future cases as well as those outstanding after Dec. 13 would be handled by specalised courts, the statement said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.