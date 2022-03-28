Dubai sees best day in nearly 4 months; Egypt sinks 2%

Traders wait at the Bahrain Bourse after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidency, in Manama, Bahrain, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

March 28 (Reuters) - Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) jumped over 2%, marking its best day since Dec. 6, as investors flocked to the region after state utility DEWA's initial public offering kicked off last week.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is looking to raise as much as 8.06 billion dirhams ($2.19 billion) in its IPO, marking the largest such deal in the emirate since DP World in 2007. read more

"The Dubai stock market rose as investors return to the market as DEWA's IPO makes the bourse more attractive and as global concerns retreat," said Daniel Takieddine, Chief Executive Officer of MENA BDSwiss.

Dubai's deputy ruler, Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed, in November announced plans to take 10 government-linked companies public to boost stock market activity.

Sentiment was muted across global markets and oil prices dropped as a coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai hit economic activity, raising fears over weak demand for fuel. MKYS/GLOB

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) plunged 2.2% after rising over 9% in the previous week.

Index heavyweights Commercial International Bank Egypt (COMI.CA) and Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals (ABUK.CA) were the top drags.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) rose 0.5%.

Information technology company Al Moammar Information Systems Co (7200.SE) gained 3.3% after it announced a slew of new projects.

Travel services provider Seera Holding Group (1810.SE) fell nearly 2.3% after the company posted an annual loss.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.FTFADGI) closed 0.6% higher, while the Qatari index (.QSI) ended flat.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

