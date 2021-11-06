Dubai sets up judicial departments to settle securities-related disputes

A woman walks through the Dubai Financial Market after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidency, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

CAIRO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Dubai announced on Saturday the establishment of a law enforcement committee for its financial markets and two new courts within its Commercial Court to expedite the resolution of disputes related to securities.

The new courts will focus on dispute resolution in securities, shares, bonds, and other financial instruments, the emirate's media office said in a statement.

Reporting by Moataz Abdelrahiem; writing by Yomna Ehab Editing by Gareth Jones

